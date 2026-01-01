GiveSmart charges $3,000 annually plus 3.5% card fees. OneCause takes 5% of everything raised plus setup costs. Both platforms eat into your mission budget before you fundraise a dollar.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS OneCause
💸
GiveSmart takes $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. OneCause charges 5% platform fees plus $500 down. Zeffy covers all costs so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🎟️
GiveSmart and OneCause take a percentage of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees on raffles, auctions, and ticket sales so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your cause.
🔁
GiveSmart and OneCause are built for big galas, not everyday fundraising. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, raffles, memberships, and your donor database in one place with zero fees year-round.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero platform fees, processing fees, or subscription costs. GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees, while OneCause takes 5% of funds raised plus setup fees. Every dollar you raise with Zeffy goes directly to your mission.
Yes. While GiveSmart and OneCause focus on events, Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one platform. You get everything for year-round fundraising without paying for separate event packages or tools.
No. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams to launch campaigns in minutes. Unlike GiveSmart and OneCause that require paid plans for full features and complex onboarding, Zeffy gives you everything free with no training required.
Zeffy includes full donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and automated thank-you emails at zero cost. GiveSmart and OneCause offer similar features but charge thousands annually plus processing fees. With Zeffy, you get the same donor tools without the budget impact.
Zeffy covers both with our tap-to-pay app for in-person donations and full online capabilities for campaigns, events, and memberships. GiveSmart and OneCause focus mainly on event check-ins, while Zeffy gives you flexible payment collection anywhere, anytime.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
