GiveSmart costs $3,000 annually before you raise a dollar. Raise 365 takes 8% of every donation. Both charge fees that eat into your mission budget.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS Raise 365
GiveSmart takes $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. Raise 365 skims 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers every fee so 100% of your raffle sales fund your mission.
GiveSmart locks features behind enterprise plans. Raise 365 charges 8% total on every ticket sold. Zeffy gives you raffles, donations, and ticketing with zero fees, zero subscriptions.
GiveSmart requires onboarding for smaller teams. Raise 365's app crashes and logs users out mid-campaign. Zeffy works in minutes with no training required.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero platform fees, processing fees, or subscription costs. While platforms like GiveSmart charge $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees and Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees, Zeffy covers all costs so you keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and email campaigns in one place at no cost. Unlike competitors that focus mainly on events or charge extra for features, you get everything free.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all nonprofits through live chat, email, and phone at no extra cost. Unlike platforms that gate support by pricing tiers, every organization gets the same level of help regardless of size.
Unlike GiveSmart's $3,000/year subscription plus 3.5% card fees, Zeffy is completely free. You get the same fundraising tools without paying thousands upfront or losing money on every donation.
Yes. While competitors like GiveSmart and Raise 365 lock features behind paid tiers, Zeffy gives you full access to donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and email campaigns from day one at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
