Givestar takes 1.9% + 30p per donation. Raise 365 takes 8% total — $800 gone on every $10,000 raised. Compare mobile-first vs full-featured platforms.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givestar VS Raise 365
Givestar takes 1.9% plus card fees and Raise 365 charges 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
Givestar and Raise 365 lock raffles and ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donation forms, raffles, events, and email tools for free.
Givestar's support is unclear and Raise 365's reviews describe slow, unhelpful responses. Zeffy's team answers in 2–6 hours and actually understands small nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and email tools with zero fees. Unlike Givestar and Raise 365 that charge processing fees or lock features behind paid plans, you get everything free.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation. Givestar takes 1.9% plus card fees, while Raise 365 charges 5% plus processing costs. On $10,000 raised, that's $0 vs $200+ vs $800+ in fees.
Zeffy's support team responds within 2-6 hours and specializes in nonprofit fundraising. Both Givestar and Raise 365 have unclear response times and no dedicated nonprofit teams to help you succeed.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and an online store with zero fees. Givestar lacks auctions and stores entirely, while Raise 365 limits these features to paid plans.
Donors can give using credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers — all fee-free. Givestar charges processing fees on every payment, while Raise 365 doesn't support digital wallets at all.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
