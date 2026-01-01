GoFundMe takes $2,200 from every $100,000 raised. Stripe takes $2,500. Zeffy takes $0. Get donation pages, donor CRM, and events free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
GoFundMe takes 2.4% and Stripe charges 2.2% + 30¢ per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧰
GoFundMe handles one-off campaigns and Stripe processes payments, but neither gives you donor tracking, email tools, or a CRM. Zeffy includes everything you need to run raffles and build lasting donor relationships in one place.
💳
GoFundMe and Stripe handle transactions but require separate tools for donor management, tax receipts, and email outreach. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, events, and a full CRM — all 100% free.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, so you keep everything you raise. GoFundMe charges 2.4% plus card fees on every donation, reducing funds for your mission.
GoFundMe sends basic campaign updates but lacks donor management tools. Zeffy includes a full CRM with donor profiles, engagement tracking, and email marketing to build lasting relationships with supporters.
GoFundMe only handles donation campaigns. Zeffy gives you ticketing, memberships, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform, so you're not paying for multiple tools.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, monthly fees, or transaction fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, so you keep everything you raise.
Yes. You can export your donor and transaction data from platforms like GoFundMe or Stripe and import it into Zeffy's donor management system. Our team can help you get set up and answer questions along the way.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
