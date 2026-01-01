Goodhub charges 1.9% + 20p per donation plus Gift Aid fees. Raise 365 takes 8% total — $800 on every $10,000 raised going to fees, not your mission.
Goodhub VS Raise 365
Goodhub charges 1.9% + 20p per ticket, and Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges nothing, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of ticket sales for your cause.
Raise 365 requires donors to create accounts for ACH payments, and Goodhub limits digital wallets to specific flows. Zeffy never asks donors to register — one-click checkout means more people finish and you spend less time troubleshooting abandoned carts.
Goodhub's 1.9% + 20p and Raise 365's 5% platform fee add up fast. On a £5,000 raffle, you lose hundreds to fees. Zeffy covers all costs so every ticket sold goes toward your mission, not platform profits.
Zeffy gives you everything you need without the fees that eat into your mission. While platforms like Goodhub and Raise 365 charge processing fees plus platform cuts, Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of donations. You get the same tools — donation forms, events, raffles, donor management — without paying for them.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auctions at no cost. Other platforms lock these features behind paid upgrades or charge extra fees. With Zeffy, your small team gets full access to everything from day one, no credit card required.
On a $10,000 fundraiser, Goodhub's fees cost you around $190 plus Gift Aid cuts. Raise 365 takes nearly $800 in platform and processing fees. Zeffy charges nothing, so that's $190-800 more going directly to your cause instead of platform costs.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every organization. Goodhub limits phone support to enterprise customers, and Raise 365 has unclear response times with reviews questioning effectiveness. With Zeffy, you get real humans who understand nonprofits, not tiered support based on what you pay.
No. Donors can give in seconds without registering or logging in. Goodhub requires donors to create accounts for bank transfers, adding friction that can reduce donations. Zeffy makes giving simple so more people complete their donations and you spend less time troubleshooting abandoned gifts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
