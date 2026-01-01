Greater Giving takes $5,000 from every $100,000 raised. Blackbaud charges $2,990 plus annual fees. Both eat into your mission funding with complex pricing.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Blackbaud
🎟️
Greater Giving and Blackbaud take a cut of every ticket sold plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧩
Greater Giving is built for events, Blackbaud requires separate products for each tool. Zeffy handles everything — donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email — in one place with zero fees.
⚡
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions. Blackbaud needs implementation timelines and IT support. Zeffy works right away — create your first raffle or donation form and start raising funds today.
Yes. Zeffy handles your gala, auction, and ticketing plus donations, memberships, raffles, and donor management all year long with zero fees. Greater Giving and Blackbaud focus mainly on events and charge platform fees on every transaction.
On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $400+ to Greater Giving's fees and $300+ to Blackbaud's processing costs. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges.
No. Create donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns in minutes without setup calls or IT help. Greater Giving and Blackbaud require paid plans and technical assistance to access full features.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, memberships, raffles, and donor management in one platform with zero fees. Greater Giving focuses on events only, while Blackbaud sells separate products that require enterprise contracts.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit. Greater Giving reserves priority help for paid customers, and Blackbaud requires $10,000+ contracts for full support.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
