All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
4% + card fees + event packages
Varies
3% + card fees + $99/mo minimum
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
2.99% + $0.30
for Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, JCB; 3.5% + $0.30 for American Express; 1% + fee per transaction for ACH/Direct Debit
Platform fees
5%
platform fee
$20/month
Starting at $20-$75 per Merchant Account
Monthly fees
$130/month
Starting at $130 per month
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
3.95/5
Event-focused platform strong for galas but limits year-round fundraising and requires paid plans.
N/A
Enterprise-level platform with steep learning curve; Enterprise-level platform with steep learning curve; many features are sold separately and require IT support.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring options; full features require a paid plan.
Customizable donation forms with recurring giving; setup often requires a paid plan and IT support.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; built for galas and requires a paid subscription.
Event ticketing and registration via Blackbaud Altru, sold separately from fundraising tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns available but require higher-tier plans and setup assistance.
Peer-to-peer campaigns available but typically require higher-tier plans and technical setup.
Auctions
Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools.
Silent and live auction tools via Blackbaud Altru, but require enterprise subscription and implementation.
Raffles
Raffle tools included for live events with mobile bidding on paid plans. Raffle tools included for live events with mobile bidding on paid plans.
No built-in raffle tools; requires third-party integration or manual management.
Online store
No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than ongoing sales.
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.
Memberships
No membership management; No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing member programs.
Member management via Altru with portal access, renewals, and benefits tracking; enterprise-only.
Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Enterprise donor database with wealth screening, engagement scoring, and gift tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages, with limited donor engagement features. Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages, with limited donor engagement features.
Email campaigns via Luminate Online with templates and segmentation; sold as a separate add-on.
Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fee plus card processing costs.
First-party payment processing via Blackbaud Merchant Services; use of their processor is required.

Payment methods
Credit cards and ACH only; digital wallets and in-person payments not available.
Full payment options available but require costly hardware, setup fees, and merchant services.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its payment processor.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Blackbaud Merchant Services; requires using their processor and setup fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallets not supported.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Blackbaud checkout, typically for organizations using the full payment suite.
ACH / Bank Transfers
Supports ACH bank transfers; requires donor bank account verification.
Supports ACH bank transfers via Blackbaud Merchant Services with additional monthly and per-transaction fees.
Tap to Pay App
General in-person payment collection not available.
Supports in-person payments via Blackbaud's POS system; requires hardware purchase and separate merchant account setup.

Customer Support
4.2/5
2.9/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Enterprise-level support requires $10,000+ contracts - smaller nonprofits get basic email help with slower response times
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
Phone support available for enterprise customers - basic plans limited to email and chat during business hours
Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - primarily event setup assistance for paid customers No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - primarily event setup assistance for paid customers
No regular webinar program - training and educational content limited to enterprise customers with $10,000+ contracts
Help Center
Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides built for nonprofit teams
Email Email
Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers
Email support with response times varying by plan tier - priority responses given to higher-paying enterprise clients
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Enterprise-level support requires $10,000+ contracts - smaller nonprofits get basic email help