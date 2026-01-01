Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $130/month. GivingFuel takes 2% plus $9/month. Both take thousands from your fundraising — money that should go to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS GivingFuel
Greater Giving charges setup fees starting at $200 plus monthly fees starting at $130. GivingFuel charges $9 to $299 per month plus 1-2% platform fees on every donation. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Greater Giving focuses on gala nights and auctions. GivingFuel offers donation forms and peer-to-peer but locks ticketing and raffles behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions before you can launch. GivingFuel gates features like phone support and ticketing by pricing tier. Zeffy works right away — create your first form, share it with supporters, and start raising funds today.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management all in one platform with zero fees. Both Greater Giving and GivingFuel charge monthly fees starting at $130 and $9 respectively, plus platform fees on every donation.
No. Zeffy includes event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding at no cost. Greater Giving requires paid subscriptions for full features, while GivingFuel restricts ticketing to higher-tier plans starting at $59 per month.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Both Greater Giving and GivingFuel limit phone support to paid customers only, with priority help reserved for higher-tier subscribers.
Yes. Zeffy includes auction management, mobile bidding, and raffle tools with zero fees. Greater Giving offers auctions but charges 5% platform fees plus setup costs, while GivingFuel doesn't offer auction or raffle features at all.
No. Zeffy handles memberships, online stores, and merchandise sales in one platform with zero fees. Neither Greater Giving nor GivingFuel offer membership management or online store capabilities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
