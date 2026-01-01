Greater Giving charges $130/month plus 5% platform fees. Mightycause takes 1.99% per donation. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $5,000 vs $1,990 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Mightycause
💯
Greater Giving takes 5% plus processing fees and Mightycause charges up to 7.9% per transaction. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and raffle entry.
🧰
Greater Giving focuses on gala nights, Mightycause requires third-party tools for auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
🚀
Greater Giving requires paid plans for priority support and Mightycause reserves phone help for subscribers. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, email, and phone support from day one.
With Zeffy, what donors see is what you get — 100% of their donation goes to your cause. No platform fees, processing fees, or surprise charges that eat into donations.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor communication in one place. No need for separate tools or integrations that cost extra.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Run donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships all in one place while keeping every dollar raised.
No. Zeffy includes built-in auction tools, raffle management, and online stores at no extra cost. Unlike other platforms that require third-party integrations, everything works together seamlessly.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. No tiered support or paywalls — get help from real people who understand nonprofits whenever you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
