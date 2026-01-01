Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $200+ setup costs. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation — $2,000 gone on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS MoneyDolly
Greater Giving charges setup fees starting at $200 plus monthly fees from $130, and MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation plus 2.9% card fees. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of what you raise.
Greater Giving is built for galas but charges extra for year-round tools, and MoneyDolly locks raffles and custom branding behind paid plans. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one free platform.
Greater Giving only accepts cards and ACH with manual verification, and MoneyDolly requires donors to enter card details manually with no digital wallets or in-person tools. Zeffy accepts all major cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and tap-to-pay from any phone with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, donations, memberships, and donor management in one free platform. Greater Giving charges $130+ monthly fees plus $200+ setup costs, while MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation.
Absolutely. Zeffy accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH transfers, and in-person payments with zero fees. Greater Giving and MoneyDolly lack digital wallets and charge processing fees on every transaction.
Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees through optional donor contributions at checkout. You keep 100% of donations. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus credit card processing fees on every transaction.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, donations, memberships, and donor management in one free platform. Greater Giving charges $130+ monthly fees plus setup costs before you raise a dollar.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes mobile bidding, item tracking, and payment collection for auctions with zero fees. Greater Giving offers similar features but takes 5% of every bid plus processing fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
