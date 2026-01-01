Both Greater Giving and OneCause charge 5% platform fees plus thousands in annual costs. Nonprofits lose $5,000 on every $100,000 raised — money that could fund your mission instead.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS OneCause
Greater Giving and OneCause charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy covers all fees so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission, not their bottom line.
Greater Giving and OneCause are built for auction nights. Zeffy handles your gala plus donations, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all year long with zero fees.
Greater Giving and OneCause require setup fees starting at $200, annual contracts, and training sessions. Zeffy works right away — create your first raffle or donation form in minutes and start raising funds today.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, raffles, and donor management for the rest of your year in one place. No fees, ever.
You'll keep 100% of every donation. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs. OneCause takes 5% plus $2,995+ annually. With Zeffy, a $10,000 fundraiser means $10,000 for your mission.
You can start right away. Create your first donation form or event page in minutes, share it with supporters, and begin raising funds today without setup calls or training sessions.
Absolutely. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech experts. Set up donation forms, events, and auctions in minutes without training or technical support.
Yes. You get free live chat, email, and phone support with real humans who understand nonprofits. No paywalls or premium tiers required for help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
