All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
4% + card fees + event packages
Varies
5% platform cut + card fees + $500 down
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
4.35% + $0.35
per transaction (credit card processing fees, which can vary)
Platform fees
5%
platform fee
5%
on funds raised (for Pay-As-You-Go option; capped)
Monthly fees
$130/month
Starting at $130 per month
$0
No monthly fees; annual plans available starting at $2,995/year for Professional Auction & Event package, or Pay-As-You-Go starting at $200
Value for money
N/A
4.5

Features
3.95/5
Event-focused platform with robust auction tools, but high fees and required paid plans.
4.4/5
Enterprise event platform with strong auction tools, but costly annual plans and training required.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving; requires paid plan for full features.
Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages; requires paid plan for full features.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; built for galas and requires a paid subscription.
Event ticketing with table management and check-in tools; Event ticketing with table management and check-in tools; built for galas and requires higher-tier plans.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with supporter pages; requires higher-tier plan and setup assistance.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; available on premium plans only.
Auctions
Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools for galas and fundraisers.
Full mobile bidding with silent and live auction management; Full mobile bidding with silent and live auction management; requires paid annual plans starting at $2,995.
Raffles
Raffle and auction tools for live events with mobile bidding; available on paid plans.
Raffle and auction tools for live events; require event package and staff training to operate.
Online store
No online store functionality; No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than ongoing sales.
No online store functionality; built for event-based fundraising rather than ongoing product sales.
Memberships
No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing member programs.
No membership management; No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing member relationships.
Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter
Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; limited ongoing donor engagement features.
Event promotion and follow-up emails; limited ongoing donor communication tools.
Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fees plus card processing costs.
Integrated payment processing with mobile bidding checkout and text-to-give options. limited ongoing donor engagement features.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event promotion and follow-up emails; limited ongoing donor communication tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fees plus card processing costs.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing with mobile bidding checkout and text-to-give options.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and ACH only; no digital wallets or in-person payment options.
Credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; limited in-person options for events.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its payment system.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its payment system.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallets not supported.
Digital wallets supported at checkout for online donations and events.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available; donors must complete bank account verification.
ACH bank transfers available; donors must complete bank account verification.
Tap to Pay App
General in-person payment collection not supported; only mobile bidding and event check-in tools available.
General in-person payment collection not supported; only mobile bidding and event check-in tools available.

Customer Support
4.2/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Support access varies by plan tier - priority help reserved for enterprise customers paying thousands annually
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
Phone support and dedicated account management available on enterprise plans only
Webinars
No regular webinar program - No regular webinar program - training resources limited to paid plan customers only
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid customers
Help Center
Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Help center with guides and resources accessible to all users at no charge
Email
Email support with response times varying by plan level - Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers
Email support available but response times depend on plan tier - enterprise gets priority
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Support varies by plan tier — phone help and priority access for enterprise customers only