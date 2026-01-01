Greater Giving charges $5,000 on every $100,000 raised plus monthly fees. Pledge takes $2,900 plus disbursement costs. Both platforms charge fees that add up fast.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Pledge
💯
Greater Giving and Pledge charge platform fees, processing cuts, and monthly costs that eat into every dollar raised. Zeffy covers all fees so your raffle, auction, or donation form keeps 100% for your mission.
🎟️
Greater Giving focuses on events, Pledge handles peer-to-peer, but neither covers your full fundraising year. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform with zero fees.
🚀
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training. Pledge needs paid plans for full features. Zeffy works right away — create your first form, share it with supporters, and start raising funds today without setup fees or paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one place with zero fees. Unlike Greater Giving and Pledge that focus mainly on events or peer-to-peer campaigns, you get everything you need year-round without paying for multiple tools.
Absolutely. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep every dollar donated. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on larger gifts plus monthly disbursement fees.
You get free support from real people who understand nonprofits. Our team responds within hours via live chat, email, or phone. Greater Giving and Pledge limit support access based on paid plan tiers.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, and donor management for year-round campaigns. Greater Giving focuses mainly on events while Pledge lacks auction and raffle tools entirely.
Never. Zeffy covers all processing costs so a $5,000 donation stays $5,000. Greater Giving takes 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on donations over $1,000 plus monthly disbursement fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript