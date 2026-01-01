Pledge

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Designed Specifically for Nonprofits</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unified Dashboard to Track Everything</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies
4% + card fees + event packages
Varies
You cover fees if tips fail
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for donations over $1,000; Pledge covers processing fees for donations of $1,000 or less
Platform fees
5%
0%
Pledge does not charge platform fees for donations $1,000 or less; some partners may charge 5% platform fee
Monthly fees
$130/month
Starting at $130 per month
$5/month
$5 monthly disbursement fee

Features
3.95/5
Event-focused platform with strong event tools, but a steep learning curve and paid plans.
4.80/5
Peer-to-peer specialist with strong fundraising tools but lacks auctions, raffles, and memberships.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving options, requires paid plan for full features.
Donation forms with recurring giving options, requires paid plan for custom branding and advanced features.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with table management and seating charts, built for galas but requires paid subscription.
Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools, available on paid plans only.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns available; requires higher-tier plan and setup assistance. Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires higher-tier plan.
Auctions
Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools for galas and fundraisers.
No auction features; platform focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising rather than silent or live auctions. Raffles
Raffle and auction tools included, designed for live events with mobile bidding on paid plans.
No raffle tools; nonprofits need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.
Online store
No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than ongoing sales. No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.
Memberships
No membership management; focused on event fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
No membership management; supports recurring donations but lacks member portals or tiers. Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor database with giving history and contact management, but limited segmentation tools.
Emails & Newsletter
Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages, but limited ongoing donor engagement features.
Basic donor communication and campaign updates with limited templates and automation.
Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fee plus card processing costs. Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Payment methods
Digital wallets and in-person payments not supported; accepts credit cards and ACH only.
In-person payments not supported; accepts credit cards and digital wallets.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through their payment processing system.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with standard processing fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallets not supported.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe Checkout on donation forms.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available but require donor bank-account verification.
ACH transfers available for recurring donations to reduce fees on larger gifts.
Tap to Pay App
General in-person payment collection not supported.
Native in-person payment tools not available; separate hardware required.

Customer Support
4.2/5
5.0/5
Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo Support access depends on pricing tier - no dedicated nonprofit support team or clear response time commitments
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
No clear phone support or scheduled calls mentioned - appears to be email/chat only Webinars
No regular webinars or training sessions - primarily self-service setup and learning
No webinars or training sessions mentioned - limited educational resources for nonprofits Help Center
Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources
Email
Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers Email support available but response times unclear and there is no dedicated nonprofit support team
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help for paid customers only
Email-only support with unclear response times and no nonprofit-specific team