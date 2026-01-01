Greater Giving charges 5% plus $200+ setup fees. Raise 365 takes 8% total on every donation. Both platforms eat into your fundraising before you even start.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Raise 365
💸
Greater Giving charges $130/month plus setup fees and 5% platform costs. Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees on every donation. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of what your community gives.
🎟️
Greater Giving focuses on gala nights, Raise 365 limits features to paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management with zero fees and no upgrades required.
🚀
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training. Raise 365's unclear onboarding leaves small teams stuck. Zeffy works right away — create your form, share it, and start fundraising in under 30 minutes.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and auction proceeds. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, raffles, and donor management for the rest of your year — all fee-free.
Unlike platforms that charge setup fees, monthly subscriptions, and take 5-8% of every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You get all the same tools without losing hundreds or thousands to fees.
Fees add up fast. Greater Giving's 5% platform fee plus processing costs means losing $80+ on every $1,000 raised. Zeffy covers all costs so your full $1,000 goes to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every organization. No paid plans required to talk to real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
