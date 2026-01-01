Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $130/month. Raisely charges 4% platform fees. Both take thousands from your fundraising — $5,000 vs $4,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Raisely
💰
Greater Giving takes 5% plus setup fees and monthly costs. Raisely charges 4% or $99/month to unlock features. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and email completely free so every dollar goes to your mission.
🎉
Greater Giving is built for auction nights, Raisely locks tools behind paid plans. Zeffy handles your gala, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, memberships, and donor communication in one place with zero fees.
💯
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training. Raisely makes you choose between 4% fees or monthly bills. Zeffy works right away — create your first form, send it out, and start raising funds today without paying a cent.
Yes. Zeffy handles everything from event ticketing and auctions to donation forms and memberships with zero fees. No monthly subscriptions, no platform cuts — just all the tools you need to fundraise year-round.
No. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and memberships at no cost. You never need to upgrade or pay monthly fees to access the tools your nonprofit needs.
Every Zeffy user gets free support from nonprofit fundraising experts. No paywalls, no priority tiers — just real help when you need it, whether you're just starting out or scaling up.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s with zero fees. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus setup costs, while Raisely doesn't offer these tools at all.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every user. Greater Giving and Raisely reserve priority support for paid customers only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript