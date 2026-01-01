Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $200+ setup costs. RallyUp takes 2.9-6.9% depending on campaign type — $2,900 to $6,900 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS RallyUp
Greater Giving takes 5% plus processing fees, and RallyUp charges up to 6.9% per transaction. Zeffy charges nothing, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission, not software companies.
Greater Giving locks raffles behind event packages starting at $130/month, and RallyUp requires paid plan upgrades. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, auctions, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions, and RallyUp's complex pricing slows you down. Zeffy works right away — create your raffle page, share it with supporters, and start selling tickets today.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, memberships, raffles, and auctions. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of what they give to your organization goes directly to you.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, memberships, and online stores at no cost. You get everything in one platform without paying for add-ons or premium tiers.
Our team responds in under 6 hours on average. We're fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work, so you get answers that actually help you reach your goals faster.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and mobile bidding for your gala, plus donation forms, memberships, raffles, and donor management for year-round fundraising. All in one place, all fee-free.
Other platforms use complex fee structures to increase revenue. Zeffy keeps it simple: zero fees on everything. Your donors know 100% of their gift reaches your mission, every time.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
