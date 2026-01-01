RallyUp

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unified Dashboard to Track Everything</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies: 4% + card fees + event packages
Varies: 2.9% to 6.9% plus card fees

Processing fees
N/A - No pricing information available
1.9% + $0.30 - 1.9%-2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (varies by payment processor and nonprofit verification status); ACH at 1.9% + $0.30

Platform fees
5%
0% - Free Plan: 0% platform fee (with optional donor tipping); Flex Plan: 2.9%-6.9% platform fee based on campaign type

Monthly fees
$130/month - Starting at $130 per month
$0 - No monthly subscription fees or contracts required

Value for money
N/A
4.7

Features
3.95/5 - Event-focused platform with limited year-round tools; donations, memberships, and P2P require paid plans.
4.5/5 - Feature-rich but many advanced tools like raffles, ticketing, and store require higher-tier paid plans.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving, but full features require a paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields; platform fees up to 6.9%. Ticketing
Event ticketing with table management and seating charts, built for galas; requires paid subscription.
Event ticketing with registration, check-in, and attendee management; requires paid upgrade.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with supporter pages, requiring higher-tier plans and setup help.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards; requires paid upgrade. Auctions
Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools for galas.
Full auction platform with mobile and proxy bidding, item management, and real-time leaderboards.

Raffles
Raffle tools for live events with mobile bidding; available on paid plans. Full raffle tools with ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance; requires paid upgrade.

Online store
No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than ongoing sales.
Merchandise sales with inventory tracking and shipping options; requires paid upgrade. Memberships
No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than recurring member programs.
Recurring membership programs with tiers, member portals, and automated renewal reminders.

Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation.

Emails & Newsletter
Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; limited donor engagement features. Built-in email campaigns with templates, automated receipts, and donor communication tools.

Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees.
Stripe integration supporting Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and other payment methods.

Payment methods
Credit cards and ACH only. No digital wallets or in-person payment tools.
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No in-person options, requires separate hardware.

Credit Card Payments
All major credit and debit cards accepted through their payment processing system.
All major credit and debit cards accepted through Stripe integration with standard processing fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallets not supported.
Apple Pay and Google Pay supported for online donations only.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available with bank account verification required for donors.
ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations to reduce fees on larger gifts.

Tap to Pay App
Mobile bidding and check-in available, but general in-person payment collection not available.
Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware for events and galas.

Customer Support
4.2/5
4.7/5

Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo Support available on all plans but no nonprofit-specific expertise or dedicated team

Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
Phone support available during business hours only - no evening or weekend coverage Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - primarily event setup assistance for paid customers
Limited webinar content - smaller platform with fewer educational resources Help Center
Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices

Email
Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers Email support available but response times slow during peak fundraising seasons

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo Support available on all plans but no nonprofit-specific expertise or dedicated team