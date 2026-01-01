Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $130/month. Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Both take thousands from your mission annually.
Greater Giving VS Tithely
Greater Giving takes 5% plus processing fees and charges $130+ per month. Tithely takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and raffle entry.
Greater Giving is built for auction nights. Tithely is built for churches. Zeffy handles your gala, your peer-to-peer campaigns, your memberships, and your donor communication in one place with zero fees.
Greater Giving requires paid plans to unlock full features. Tithely charges $19 to $119 per month for text-to-give and event tools. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, CRM, raffles, and auctions with no monthly fees, no setup costs, and no paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no setup fees, monthly fees, or platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns plus donation forms, memberships, raffles, and donor management all in one place with zero fees.
You can start right away. Create your first donation form or event page in minutes, share it with supporters, and begin raising funds today without setup calls or training sessions.
Yes. Zeffy handles your gala and year-round fundraising in one place. While Greater Giving focuses on events, Zeffy includes memberships, online stores, and donor management with zero fees.
Absolutely. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, and advocacy groups. Tithely's features and support are designed for churches, not broader nonprofit missions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
