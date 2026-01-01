ReadySetAuction

Easy Upload of Auction Items - Both platforms supported
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) - Both platforms supported Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners - Both platforms supported Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking - Both platforms supported Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing - Both platforms supported Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data - Both platforms supported In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) - Both platforms supported

Pricing:
Handbid: $1,396+ plus 3.5% on winning bids
ReadySetAuction: N/A - Annual fee plus card fees

Processing fees:
Handbid: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction (3.95% + $0.30 for American Express)
ReadySetAuction: 2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction via Stripe; Alternative SafeSave rates: 2.89% or 3.39% + $0.30 per transaction, plus $0.30 one-time vault storage fee per card saved

Platform fees:
Handbid: $0 - No platform or performance fees
ReadySetAuction: 5% platform fee on all transactions (Note: ReadySetAuction's own website states "No hidden fees, no back-end charges" and "you keep 100% of your auction proceeds" - there are conflicting reports)

Monthly fees:
Handbid: $0 - No monthly fees; annual flat-rate plans from $1,396/year
ReadySetAuction: $0 - No monthly fees; annual subscription plans from $1,099/year for Essentials, Select, and Complete tiers

Value for money:
Handbid: 4.7
ReadySetAuction: 4.0

Features:
Handbid: 4.7/5 - Solid auction tool, but requires separate tools for donations, raffles, and email marketing.
ReadySetAuction: 4.7/5 - Good auction management, but you'll need add-ons for raffles, memberships, and online sales.

Donations:
Handbid: Limited donation capabilities - primarily focused on auction transactions rather than comprehensive donation management for your nonprofit's ongoing fundraising needs.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction includes basic donation collection features integrated with auction events, but limited standalone donation capabilities.

Ticketing:
Handbid: Basic event registration for auction attendees, but lacks comprehensive ticketing features for other nonprofit events throughout the year.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction includes basic event ticketing for auction events, but limited features for other types of events or ticket sales. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Handbid: No dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't easily create their own fundraising pages to expand your auction reach and engagement.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages. Auctions:
Handbid: Handbid offers mobile bidding and auction management with real-time bidding updates, but charges processing fees on every transaction that eat into your fundraising revenue.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction offers comprehensive auction management with mobile bidding, catalog creation, and real-time bid tracking for live and silent auctions.

Raffles:
Handbid: Limited raffle functionality within auction events, but not designed as a standalone raffle platform for your nonprofit's year-round fundraising activities.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction doesn't offer dedicated raffle management - you'd need separate tools to run ticket sales and drawings. Online store:
Handbid: Basic item catalog features for auction items, but lacks robust e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products outside of auction events.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction doesn't include online store functionality - you'd need additional e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships:
Handbid: Handbid doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Donor Management/CRM:
Handbid: Basic bidder data collection during auctions only. No ongoing donor relationship management or communication tracking features.
ReadySetAuction: Basic bidder tracking during events only. Limited donor history and relationship management outside of auction activities. Emails & Newsletter:
Handbid: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to send newsletters and donor communications after your auction.
ReadySetAuction: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export contact lists and use third-party services for donor communications. Payment Processing:
Handbid: Processes auction payments with 3% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional costs for credit card processing and payment gateway setup. Additional costs for credit card processing and payment gateway setup.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods:
Handbid: Credit cards and digital wallets only
ReadySetAuction: Credit cards only, no digital wallets

Credit Card Payments:
Handbid: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and purchases
ReadySetAuction: Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processing for auction bidding

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Handbid: Supported - Mobile-first platform includes digital wallet payment options
ReadySetAuction: Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available for auction participants

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Handbid: Not supported - Handbid focuses on mobile bidding for auctions, not ACH bank transfers
ReadySetAuction: Not supported - ReadySetAuction focuses on auction management without direct ACH payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Handbid: Not supported - Designed for online auction bidding, not in-person tap payments
ReadySetAuction: Not supported - No tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person auction events

Customer Support:
Handbid: 4.7/5
ReadySetAuction: 4.7/5 Unlimited Support:
Handbid: Handbid's support is limited by business hours and response times depend on your subscription level
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction offers limited support during business hours, not unlimited access to assistance Phone Support / Office Hours:
Handbid: Handbid offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan subscribers
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction provides phone support during standard business hours for urgent auction issues

Webinars:
Handbid: Handbid provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for auction setup and best practices
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction offers training webinars and educational sessions to help nonprofits run successful auctions Help Center:
Handbid: Handbid maintains a knowledge base with articles covering auction setup, bidder management, and troubleshooting
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for auction setup and management Email:
Handbid: Handbid offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
ReadySetAuction: ReadySetAuction provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Handbid: Support access depends on plan — premium subscribers get phone help during business hours
ReadySetAuction: Business hours support only — phone help limited to urgent auction issues src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — premium subscribers get phone help during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Business hours support only — phone help limited to urgent auction issues</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>