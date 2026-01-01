HandUp VS SpotFund

SpotFund

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Information not available Information not available
Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
8% fee per gift, charged to donors
N/A Card fees on every gift
Processing fees
3% credit card processing fee
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (US transactions); 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction (international transactions)
Platform fees
5% service fee charged to donors
0% platform fees
Monthly fees
N/A None required; optional monthly fee available for additional support services
N/A None
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
N/A/5 HandUp requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and memberships. Setup involves piecing together multiple platforms. N/A/5 SpotFund handles basic crowdfunding but needs add-ons for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and e-commerce. More setup work required. Donations
Basic crowdfunding campaigns with limited customization and higher fees
SpotFund focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with basic donation collection. Limited customization options for donation forms and donor management. Ticketing
No event ticketing or registration capabilities
SpotFund doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with basic sharing options
SpotFund offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing. Limited tools for supporters to create their own fundraising pages. Auctions
No auction features available
SpotFund doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments. Raffles
No raffle or lottery fundraising features
SpotFund doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings. Online store
No online store or merchandise selling capabilities
SpotFund doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party solutions to sell merchandise or products online. Memberships
HandUp focuses on individual campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring supporter relationships.
SpotFund focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring donation options. Donor Management/CRM
Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited CRM capabilities for building long-term relationships beyond individual campaigns.
Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited CRM features for building long-term relationships beyond individual campaigns. Emails & Newsletter
Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or comprehensive email marketing features.
Basic campaign update features for backers. No comprehensive email marketing tools for broader donor communication. Payment Processing
Processes donations through their platform with transaction fees. Less control over payment methods and donor checkout experience.
Processes payments through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexibility for direct donor payments outside campaigns. Less flexibility for direct donor payments outside campaigns.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments
Credit cards and digital wallets, missing ACH and mobile POS
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards on your campaign pages
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or campaigns
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned on platform
Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments for donor convenience during campaigns
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - HandUp focuses on online donations through credit cards only
Not supported - SpotFund focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - HandUp operates as web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile POS
Not supported - SpotFund operates as web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile POS features

Customer Support
N/A
N/A
Unlimited Support
HandUp offers limited support with restrictions based on plan level
SpotFund does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan tier Phone Support / Office Hours
HandUp provides phone support during standard business hours only
SpotFund provides phone support during business hours for premium plan users only
Webinars
HandUp offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit users
SpotFund offers occasional training webinars for campaign creators and fundraising best practices
Help Center
HandUp maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
SpotFund maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup and management
Email
SpotFund provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
SpotFund provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access limited by plan level with phone help during business hours only
Email-only support for most users with phone access restricted to premium plans