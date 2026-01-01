Join It VS Raklet

Join It and Raklet help you manage members and collect dues, but they charge fees that reduce what you keep from membership payments. Zeffy gives you membership management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Join It and Raklet charge monthly platform fees plus transaction cuts. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your membership dues go directly to your programs.
💳
Join It and Raklet require third-party payment processors with additional fees. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with no setup required.
🧰
Join It and Raklet focus on membership management only. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor stewardship tools in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction cuts. Join It and Raklet charge monthly fees plus take a percentage of every payment, meaning less money reaches your mission.
Yes. While Join It and Raklet focus only on memberships, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles all in one platform at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users. Join It and Raklet limit support by plan tier, with phone support only for premium customers.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction cuts. Join It and Raklet charge monthly fees plus take a percentage of every membership payment, reducing funds for your mission.
Zeffy grows with you beyond memberships. While Join It and Raklet limit you to membership-only features, Zeffy adds fundraising events, donation campaigns, and online stores as your needs expand.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
