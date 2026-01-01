Little Green Light and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Little Green Light costs $45/month plus card fees, while eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can give their full intended amount to your mission.
Little Green Light and eTapestry don't include auctions, raffles, or ticketing, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy handles all your fundraising events in one place with zero fees.
Little Green Light and eTapestry offer tiered support based on your plan level, limiting help when you need it most. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations. While Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees and eTapestry costs $99+/month plus 2.9% transaction fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your organization's hands.
Yes. Unlike Little Green Light and eTapestry that focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You get everything in one platform without paying extra fees or needing separate tools.
Zeffy processes all payments at zero cost to your nonprofit. Little Green Light and eTapestry require third-party processors with additional fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping your fundraising costs at zero.
Zeffy costs your nonprofit nothing. While Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees and eTapestry costs $99+/month plus 2.9% transaction fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with your organization. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy grows with you beyond donor tracking. While Little Green Light and eTapestry require separate tools for events, merchandise, or peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy includes everything in one zero-fee platform. No need to juggle multiple subscriptions or sync data between systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
