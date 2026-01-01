Little Green Light and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Little Green Light VS Planning Center
Little Green Light and Planning Center charge $45+ monthly plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation stays with your mission.
Little Green Light and Planning Center only track donor data. Zeffy runs auctions, raffles, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
Little Green Light and Planning Center limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy gives you full donor tracking, gift management, and CRM features with zero platform fees. Little Green Light costs $45/month plus processing fees, while Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card fees on every donation your supporters make.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising capabilities in one platform. Unlike Little Green Light or Planning Center, you get auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores alongside your donor database - all with no platform fees.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees on every donation. You get the same donor tracking and reporting capabilities without the monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Little Green Light or Planning Center, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities - auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. You get everything in one platform with no platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy tracks donor data, manages relationships, and processes payments all in one place. Unlike competitors that charge monthly fees plus processing costs, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
