Little Green Light and Salesforce help you track donors, but they charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Little Green Light VS Salesforce
💸
Little Green Light charges $45/month and Salesforce starts at $60/user/month. Zeffy costs $0 monthly, so you keep more funds for your mission.
🧰
Little Green Light and Salesforce track donor data but need third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
⚡
Little Green Light and Salesforce require complex integrations and technical setup. Zeffy works immediately with no IT headaches or extra costs.
Little Green Light charges $45/month plus transaction fees, while Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus setup complexity. Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost. Track gifts, manage supporter relationships, and send automated receipts without monthly fees eating into your budget.
Unlike complex CRM systems that require training and technical setup, Zeffy combines simple donor tracking with payment processing in one free platform. You get supporter profiles, gift history, and automated thank-you emails without the overhead costs or learning curve.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Little Green Light charges $45/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You get donation tracking, supporter profiles, and automated receipts without paying extra for each donation your supporters make.
Unlike Salesforce's $60/user/month plus setup complexity, Zeffy provides ready-to-use fundraising tools at zero cost. You can accept donations, manage supporters, and run campaigns immediately without technical integrations or monthly user fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines payment processing with donor management in one platform at zero cost. While competitors like Little Green Light and Salesforce require separate payment processors and charge fees, Zeffy handles everything seamlessly.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
