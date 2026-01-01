StratusLive

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✓ (both platforms)
Donation History & Notes per Donor
✓ (both platforms) Donor Tags / Segments
✓ (both platforms) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Little Green Light: Information not available
StratusLive: ✓ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✓ (both platforms) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✓ (both platforms)
Export Donor Data Anytime
✓ (both platforms) Offline Donations Tracking
✓ (both platforms) Pre-filled donation forms
Little Green Light: Information not available
StratusLive: Information not available

Pricing
Little Green Light: $45/month plus card fees per gift
StratusLive: $99/month plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
Little Green Light: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL)
StratusLive: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees
Little Green Light: $0 - No platform fees
StratusLive: N/A - Included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees
Little Green Light: $45/month for up to 2,500 records; pricing varies by record count
StratusLive: $99/month

Value for money
Little Green Light: 4.9
StratusLive: 5.0

Features
Little Green Light: 4.9/5 - Solid donor tracking, but you'll need other tools for events and fundraising
StratusLive: 5.0/5 - Strong CRM features, but setup requires integrations and ongoing configuration

Donations
Little Green Light: Little Green Light tracks donations and donor relationships but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
StratusLive: StratusLive focuses on donor management and CRM features but requires integration with third-party payment processors for online donations.

Ticketing
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform and have to manually sync attendee data
StratusLive: StratusLive doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing software for event management and sales.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages
StratusLive: StratusLive doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run peer-to-peer campaigns.

Auctions
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't provide auction management - you'll need separate software for silent or live auction events
StratusLive: StratusLive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't support raffle management - you'll need additional tools to run fundraising raffles
StratusLive: StratusLive lacks raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winners.

Online store
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't include online store functionality - no way to sell merchandise or products directly
StratusLive: StratusLive doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and tiered pricing structures that many nonprofits need.
StratusLive: StratusLive offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and member communication tools that growing nonprofits need.

Donor Management/CRM
Little Green Light: Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and reporting features. Includes pledge management and donor communication history tracking.
StratusLive: Strong donor database with custom fields and reporting. Good for tracking donor history but interface can feel outdated for newer users.

Emails & Newsletter
Little Green Light: Provides email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but limited automation features and no advanced personalization options for donor communications.
StratusLive: Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated donor communication workflows built-in.

Payment Processing
Little Green Light: Integrates with PayPal and Stripe for payment processing, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing costs for donation processing.
StratusLive: Integrates with PayPal and Stripe for payment processing, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing costs for donation processing.

Payment methods
Little Green Light: Donor management only — no payment processing
StratusLive: Donor management only — no payment processing

Credit Card Payments
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management, not payment processing
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management system without built-in payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management, not payment processing
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive doesn't offer digital wallet payment options

ACH / Bank Transfers
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management, not payment processing
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management, not payment processing
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive doesn't provide mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
Little Green Light: 4.9/5
StratusLive: 5.0/5 Unlimited Support
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers email support but with response time limitations
StratusLive: StratusLive offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours only StratusLive: StratusLive provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions StratusLive: StratusLive offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Little Green Light: Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides StratusLive: StratusLive maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours
StratusLive: StratusLive provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Little Green Light: Built for nonprofits with live chat, phone support, and training webinars during business hours
StratusLive: Support access varies by plan tier with phone help and training available during business hours </div> </div> </div></div>