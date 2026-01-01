LiveImpact and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS E Tapestry
💰
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees, eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🎟️
LiveImpact and eTapestry lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to diversify your fundraising in one platform.
📞
LiveImpact and eTapestry offer limited support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is the only platform that combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While LiveImpact and eTapestry charge monthly fees and focus mainly on tracking donors, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores all in one place.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees, and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year. Zeffy eliminates all these costs with our zero-fee model, where donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to cover platform costs.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that eat into your budget. While LiveImpact costs $150/month and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering costs.
Zeffy processes all payments directly with zero fees, while LiveImpact requires third-party processors with additional setup and eTapestry charges processing fees on top of subscription costs. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. LiveImpact and eTapestry focus mainly on donor tracking and require separate tools for most fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript