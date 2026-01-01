LiveImpact and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS Pro Don
💸
Zeffy eliminates both subscription costs and payment fees, so you keep 100% of donations while accessing full donor management features
🎟️
Zeffy includes built-in raffles, auctions, and ticketing alongside donor tracking, so you manage everything in one place without extra software
📞
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to all users, helping you succeed without paying for premium support tiers
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees and ProDon stacks monthly fees on top of processing costs. You get donation tracking, donor communications, and detailed reporting without the budget drain that comes with traditional donor management software.
Unlike LiveImpact and ProDon which don't offer built-in payment processing, Zeffy handles all major payment methods including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees. Your donors can give easily while you keep 100% of donations, with only the option for voluntary contributions.
Yes. While LiveImpact and ProDon focus only on donor management and require separate tools for payments, events, and fundraising, Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform. You save money and simplify operations.
Unlike LiveImpact and ProDon which only handle donor management, Zeffy combines donor CRM, payment processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform. You eliminate multiple subscriptions and keep 100% of donations with just voluntary contributions from supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
