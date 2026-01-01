ProDon

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$150/month
plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
0.25%
Competitive rate with plan-based transaction fee discounts (higher tiers receive larger discounts, up to 1%). Third-party payment processing via Paysafe.
Platform fees
$0
No platform transaction fees; included in the monthly subscription.
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
Monthly fees
$150/month
Fundraising & Donor Management Starter plan billed annually; other Starter and Pro plans available at higher prices.
$168 per month
Includes cloud hosting and online forms platform; pricing varies by plan and exact rates require a quote.
Value for money
4.7
3.0

Features
4.7/5
Intuitive donor management. Minimal setup, focused tools for relationship building.
3.0/5
Powerful but complex. Steep learning curve, requires technical setup and training.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and receipt generation, but requires integration with separate payment processors
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - LiveImpact focuses on donor relationships rather than event management
ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing features. Intuitive donor management. Minimal setup, focused tools for relationship building.
3.0/5
Powerful but complex. Steep learning curve, requires technical setup and training.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and receipt generation, but requires integration with separate payment processors
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - LiveImpact focuses on donor relationships rather than event management
ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event registrations.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly supports donor communication and relationship tracking
ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event registrations.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly supports donor communication and relationship tracking
ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run campaigns where supporters fundraise for you.
Auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and communication tools
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need additional software to run campaigns where supporters fundraise for you.
Auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and communication tools
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle management tools - would need workarounds through general donor tracking features
ProDon doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle management tools - would need workarounds through general donor tracking features
ProDon doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
No built-in online store capabilities - LiveImpact is designed for donor management, not e-commerce
ProDon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
No built-in online store capabilities - LiveImpact is designed for donor management, not e-commerce
ProDon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or tiered membership levels.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.
Donor Management/CRM
LiveImpact offers donor database management with contact tracking, donation history, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping.
Strong donor database with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and custom fields. You'd need separate e-commerce software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or tiered membership levels.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.
Donor Management/CRM
LiveImpact offers donor database management with contact tracking, donation history, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping.
Strong donor database with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and custom fields. Designed specifically for donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter
LiveImpact provides email marketing tools with templates and basic segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features for donor communications.
Limited email capabilities focused on donor acknowledgments. Designed specifically for donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter
LiveImpact provides email marketing tools with templates and basic segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features for donor communications.
Limited email capabilities focused on donor acknowledgments. No newsletter templates or advanced email marketing features included.
Payment Processing
LiveImpact processes donations through integrated payment systems but charges processing fees and offers limited payment method options compared to full-service platforms.
LiveImpact processes donations through integrated payment systems but charges processing fees and offers limited payment method options compared to full-service platforms. No newsletter templates or advanced email marketing features included.
Payment Processing
LiveImpact processes donations through integrated payment systems but charges processing fees and offers limited payment method options compared to full-service platforms.
LiveImpact processes donations through integrated payment systems but charges processing fees and offers limited payment method options compared to full-service platforms.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - LiveImpact is a CRM and case management platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management system without built-in payment processing capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - LiveImpact doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
Not supported - ProDon does not include payment processing features for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and case management, not payment processing
Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - LiveImpact is designed for donor relationship management, not payment collection
Not supported - ProDon is donor management software without mobile payment processing functionality

Customer Support
4.7/5
3.0/5
Unlimited Support
LiveImpact offers limited support based on plan tier
ProDon offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Phone Support / Office Hours
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars
LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for donor management best practices
Help Center
LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Hours
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars
LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for donor management best practices
Help Center
LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for donor management best practices
Help Center
LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Tiered support based on subscription level with phone help limited to business hours ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Tiered support based on subscription level with phone help limited to business hours Tiered support based on subscription level with phone help limited to business hours