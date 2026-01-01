Mightycause charges 2% on every donation. Pledge charges 2.9% plus $5 monthly fees. Both platforms take money from your mission — $200 vs $290 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Mightycause VS Pledge
💸
Mightycause takes up to 1.99% + $0.30 per transaction, and Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on gifts over $1,000 plus monthly disbursement fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations of any size, so you keep 100% of every dollar your supporters give.
🎟️
Mightycause and Pledge require third-party tools or paid upgrades to run auctions, raffles, and online stores. Zeffy includes them all in one platform at no cost, so you can launch any campaign without extra setup or fees.
🤝
Mightycause reserves priority support for paid subscribers starting at $99/month, and Pledge offers no clear response times or dedicated nonprofit team. Zeffy's support team responds in 2–6 business hours with real fundraising experts who speak your language, not corporate jargon.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Mightycause and Pledge, which require third-party tools for auctions and raffles, you can launch any campaign without extra setup or fees.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations of any size. A $5,000 donation stays $5,000. You don't lose hundreds to processing fees like you would with other platforms that charge 2-3% on larger gifts.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Unlike platforms that reserve priority help for paid subscribers, our nonprofit experts respond within hours at no cost.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, online stores, and memberships in one platform at zero cost. Mightycause and Pledge require third-party tools or paid upgrades for these features.
Never. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Mightycause takes up to 2% per gift and Pledge charges monthly disbursement fees plus processing costs on larger donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
