MoneyDolly takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. CauseVox charges $3,000/year plus processing fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
MoneyDolly VS CauseVox
🛡️
MoneyDolly takes 20% plus card fees on every donation. CauseVox charges $250/month or passes fees to you if donors opt out. Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions, so you keep 100% of what you raise.
🎟️
MoneyDolly locks raffles behind paid plans and offers no auctions. CauseVox requires upgrades for ticketing and has no raffle or store tools. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, ticketing, auctions, memberships, and CRM in one free platform.
🤝
MoneyDolly offers unclear email-only support with no nonprofit team. CauseVox limits help center access to paid plans starting at $95/month. Zeffy gives you free live chat, email, phone support, and bookable calls with nonprofit experts who speak your language.
Zeffy covers all platform and transaction fees through an optional donor contribution at checkout. You keep 100% of donations. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction before funds reach your account.
Yes. Zeffy includes raffles, event ticketing, product sales, and donation forms in one free platform. MoneyDolly locks these features behind paid subscription tiers, adding costs to your fundraiser.
Zeffy offers free email support, live chat, help center resources, and bookable calls with nonprofit experts who speak your language. MoneyDolly provides basic email support with unclear response times and no dedicated nonprofit team.
Yes. Zeffy includes membership management, online store, and product sales at zero cost. Both MoneyDolly and CauseVox require paid plans for these features, with CauseVox charging up to $250/month and MoneyDolly lacking full membership tools entirely.
Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with no fees. MoneyDolly only accepts credit cards, while CauseVox lacks ACH transfers and in-person tools, limiting your donor options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
