MoneyDolly takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Mightycause takes $229. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
MoneyDolly VS Mightycause
🎟️
MoneyDolly takes 20% of every ticket sold and Mightycause charges 1.99% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧰
MoneyDolly locks raffles behind paid plans and Mightycause requires third-party tools for compliant raffle campaigns. Zeffy includes raffle ticket sales, winner selection, and donor management in one free platform — no upgrades, no workarounds.
🤝
MoneyDolly offers unclear support with no dedicated nonprofit team, and Mightycause reserves priority help for paid subscribers starting at $99/month. Zeffy gives you free live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit experts who answer questions in plain language.
Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees through an optional donor contribution at checkout. You keep 100% of donations. Other platforms take 2-20% of every donation plus processing fees before funds reach your account.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and donor management in one free platform. Other platforms lock these features behind paid plans or require third-party integrations.
Zeffy offers free live chat, email, phone support, and bookable calls with nonprofit experts. Other platforms limit phone support to paid plans or provide unclear response times with no dedicated nonprofit teams.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, online stores, and donor management in one platform. MoneyDolly and Mightycause require paid upgrades or third-party tools for key features like auctions and stores.
No. Zeffy gives you custom branding, donor management, and all fundraising tools for free. MoneyDolly and Mightycause lock professional features behind paid plans starting at $99/month.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
