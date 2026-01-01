MoneyDolly takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Pledge takes $290 plus monthly fees. Both charge fees — nonprofits deserve better.
MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation plus card fees. Pledge charges 2.9% on gifts over $1,000 and $5 monthly disbursement fees. Zeffy covers all fees through voluntary donor contributions, so you keep 100% of what you raise.
MoneyDolly locks raffles and ticketing behind paid plans. Pledge doesn't offer auctions, raffles, or merchandise sales. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and an online store in one free platform.
MoneyDolly offers basic email support with unclear response times. Pledge's support access depends on your pricing tier. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2–6 business hours with free live chat, email, and phone support for every organization.
Zeffy covers all platform and transaction fees through an optional donor contribution at checkout. You keep 100% of donations. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction before funds reach your account.
Yes. Zeffy includes raffles, event ticketing, product sales, and donation forms in one free platform. MoneyDolly locks these features behind paid subscription tiers, adding costs to your fundraiser.
Zeffy offers free email support, live chat, help center resources, and bookable calls with nonprofit experts who speak your language. MoneyDolly provides basic email support with unclear response times and no dedicated nonprofit team.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, memberships, online stores, and donor management in one platform. MoneyDolly and Pledge lack key tools like auctions and membership management, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms throughout the year.
Zeffy never charges monthly fees or disbursement costs. Pledge charges $5 monthly disbursement fees, and both platforms add processing fees on top. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations without tracking monthly costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
