OneCause charges $5,000 on every $100,000 raised plus setup fees. Mightycause takes $1,990 on the same amount. Both platforms charge fees that add up — compare their costs and features.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
OneCause VS Mightycause
OneCause requires $500+ upfront plus 5% platform fees. Mightycause takes 2% + card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
OneCause focuses on events only. Mightycause requires third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything — donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and CRM — in one place with zero fees.
OneCause requires paid plans and training to unlock features. Mightycause gates phone support behind $99/mo subscriptions. Zeffy gives you free live chat, email, and phone support from day one so you can start fundraising in under 30 minutes.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one place with zero fees. Unlike OneCause and Mightycause that require paid upgrades or third-party tools for complete campaigns, everything is included from day one.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations with no platform fees, processing fees, or setup costs. OneCause charges 5% plus $500+ setup fees, while Mightycause takes 2-8% per transaction. Every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We cover all processing fees so you keep every dollar raised. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools at no cost. Unlike other platforms that require third-party integrations or event packages, everything is included fee-free.
Zeffy gives you full access to all features from day one with no setup fees, no monthly costs, and no plan upgrades. You get everything you need to fundraise without the upfront costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
