OneCause charges $2,995/year plus 5% platform fees. PayBee takes 2% plus processing costs. Both platforms charge fees that add up — $2,000 on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
OneCause takes 5% plus processing fees and requires $500+ upfront. PayBee charges 2% plus card fees and $599 for event tools. Zeffy charges zero fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
OneCause is built for big events, PayBee requires paid plans for full features. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM in one place with zero fees, year-round.
OneCause requires $200+ setup fees and training to unlock features. PayBee charges $599 upfront for in-person events. Zeffy is free to start, easy to use, and built for small teams who need to fundraise now.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, monthly fees, or setup costs for all tools including donations, events, auctions, and CRM. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but your nonprofit never pays anything.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, check-in, auctions, and payment processing for all events at no cost. OneCause charges $2,995+ annually and PayBee charges $599 upfront, but Zeffy gives you everything free from day one.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution when they give. This keeps Zeffy free for nonprofits while covering our operating costs. Your organization never pays fees, and donors choose whether to contribute.
Yes. You own your donor data and can export it from any platform. Zeffy makes it easy to import your contacts and donation history so you can pick up right where you left off without losing any information.
OneCause and PayBee take a cut of your donations to fund their business. Zeffy works differently — donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping it 100% free for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
