OneCause charges $500 setup plus 5% on every dollar raised. Raisely takes 4% — $4,000 on every $100,000. Both platforms cost thousands annually.
OneCause takes 5% plus $500 down, Raisely charges 4% or $99/month to unlock tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, auctions, and raffles with zero fees so every dollar raised goes to your cause.
OneCause locks event tools behind paid plans, Raisely gates peer-to-peer and ticketing behind subscriptions. Zeffy includes everything — donations, memberships, raffles, auctions, and email — 100% free, no upgrades required.
OneCause and Raisely ask donors to tip the platform or pass fees to your org. Zeffy never takes a cut from donations, so supporters give to your mission, not software costs.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and memberships all in one place with zero fees. You never pay monthly subscriptions or platform cuts to access the tools you need.
Every Zeffy user gets free support from real nonprofit experts. No paywalls, no priority tiers based on what you pay. Live chat, email, and phone support are always included at no cost.
Zeffy covers all platform costs so you keep 100% of donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free for nonprofits like yours.
Yes. Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and ongoing donations with zero fees. OneCause requires $2,995+ annually plus setup fees, while Raisely charges 4% or $99/month for full features.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at no cost. OneCause requires paid event packages with training, while Raisely doesn't offer these tools at all — you'd need separate platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
