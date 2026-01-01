Tithely

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies - 5% platform cut + card fees + $500 down
Varies - 2.9% plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 4.35% + $0.35 per transaction (credit card processing fees, which can vary)
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 Credit/Debit cards; 3.5% + $0.30 for American Express; 1% + $0.30 for ACH/Bank transfers
Platform fees: 5% on funds raised (for Pay-As-You-Go option; capped)
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees for Free Giving; Optional paid plans: Text-to-Give ($19/month), Church Management ($72/month), All Access ($119/month)
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees; annual plans available starting at $2,995/year for Professional Auction & Event package, or Pay-As-You-Go starting at $200
Monthly fees: $0 - $0/month for Free Giving; $19/month for Text-to-Give add-on; $72/month for Giving + Church Management; $119/month for All Access plan
Value for money: 4.5
Value for money: 4.7

Features
4.4/5 - Event-focused with a steep learning curve; requires training and paid plans for core features.
4.5/5 - Built for churches, not nonprofits; missing donor tools, memberships, and year-round fundraising features.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages; full features and customization require a paid plan.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give, built for churches rather than nonprofits.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with table management and check-in tools for galas; requires higher-tier plans.
Ticketing: Event registration available on higher-tier plans; requires a paid subscription to access.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; available on premium plans only.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising; focused on direct church giving, not campaign-based fundraising. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; available on premium plans only.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising; focused on direct church giving, not campaign-based fundraising.
Auctions: Full mobile bidding platform with silent and live auction management, item tracking, and checkout; requires a paid event package.
Auctions: No auction features; focused on church giving and event ticketing, not fundraising auctions.
Raffles: Raffle tools for live events; requires an event package and staff training to run effectively.
Raffles: No raffle tools; churches need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.
Online store: No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising, not ongoing product sales.
Online store: No online store functionality; not designed for product sales or merchandise. Raffles: Raffle tools for live events; requires an event package and staff training to run effectively.
Raffles: No raffle tools; churches need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.
Online store: No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising, not ongoing product sales.
Online store: No online store functionality; not designed for product sales or merchandise. Online store: No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising, not ongoing product sales.
Online store: No online store functionality; not designed for product sales or merchandise.
Memberships: No membership management; focused on event fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
Memberships: No full membership management; offers member directory and groups only.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor Management/CRM: Church member database with giving history and attendance tracking; designed for churches, not nonprofits. Memberships: No membership management; focused on event fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
Memberships: No full membership management; offers member directory and groups only.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor Management/CRM: Church member database with giving history and attendance tracking; designed for churches, not nonprofits. Memberships: No membership management; focused on event fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
Memberships: No full membership management; offers member directory and groups only.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Donor Management/CRM: Church member database with giving history and attendance tracking; designed for churches, not nonprofits. Donor Management/CRM: Church member database with giving history and attendance tracking; designed for churches, not nonprofits.
Emails & Newsletter: Event promotion and follow-up emails with limited ongoing donor communication tools.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic church communication tools with limited templates and automation for donor engagement.
Payment Processing: Integrated payment processing with mobile-bidding checkout and text-to-give options.
Payment Processing: Tithe.ly Payments processes donations with text-to-give and kiosk options for in-person giving.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers. Event tools only for in-person payments.
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers. In-person payments require separate app setup.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards through its payment processor.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe integration with 2.9% + $0.30 fees per transaction.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports digital wallets at checkout for online donations and event payments.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe Checkout on donation forms.
ACH / Bank Transfers: Supports ACH bank transfers, but donors must complete bank-account verification.
ACH / Bank Transfers: Supports ACH transfers for recurring gifts at 1% + $0.30 per transaction.
Tap to Pay App: General in-person payments not supported.
Tap to Pay App: In-person payments require a separate app and are not supported natively.

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.7/5
Unlimited Support: Support access varies by plan tier - priority help and phone support reserved for enterprise customers
Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but church-focused - faith-based resources with limited guidance for secular nonprofits
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support and dedicated account management available on enterprise plans only
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available during business hours, primarily staffed for church operations and giving workflows
Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid customers
Webinars: No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - church-specific content with limited secular guidance Unlimited Support: Support access varies by plan tier - priority help and phone support reserved for enterprise customers
Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but church-focused - faith-based resources with limited guidance for secular nonprofits
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support and dedicated account management available on enterprise plans only
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available during business hours, primarily staffed for church operations and giving workflows
Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid customers
Webinars: No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - church-specific content with limited secular guidance Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid customers
Webinars: No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - church-specific content with limited secular guidance
Help Center: Comprehensive help center with guides and resources, accessible to all users at no charge
Help Center: Complete resource library with step-by-step guides and video tutorials
Email: Email support available but response times depend on plan tier - enterprise gets priority
Email: Email support with response times varying by plan tier - faster response for higher-paid subscribers Email: Email support available but response times depend on plan tier - enterprise gets priority
Email: Email support with response times varying by plan tier - faster response for higher-paid subscribers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan tier with priority help reserved for enterprise customers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Church-focused support with limited guidance for secular nonprofits