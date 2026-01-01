OneCause charges $3,000+ annually plus 5% platform fees. Tithely takes 2.9% per donation. Both cost thousands — nonprofits need free alternatives.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
OneCause takes 5% plus card fees and requires $500+ upfront. Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so your raffle, gala, or year-round fundraising keeps 100% of every dollar raised.
🎟️
OneCause and Tithely both charge processing fees on ticket sales and raffle entries. Zeffy covers all transaction costs so your 50/50 draw, silent auction, or basket raffle raises money for your mission, not software companies.
🤝
OneCause is built for big events, Tithely is built for churches. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, and grassroots teams who need donations, ticketing, CRM, and peer-to-peer in one free platform.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We cover all transaction fees so you keep every dollar raised. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles donations, memberships, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions in one place. You get everything you need without paying for separate event packages.
You can start fundraising in minutes. Create your account, build your first form, and start accepting donations right away. No setup fees, no training required, no plan upgrades to unlock features.
Most all-in-one platforms take a cut because they need to cover their costs and make profit. OneCause charges 5% plus processing fees, Tithely takes 2.9% plus 30¢ per gift. Zeffy works differently — donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so nonprofits keep 100% of their fundraising.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all fee-free. Unlike OneCause's event focus or Tithely's church tools, Zeffy works for any nonprofit mission year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
