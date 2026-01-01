Peoplesfundraising charges 1.75% on donations. Raise 365 charges 5% + 2.9% + $0.30 — nearly $800 on every $10,000 raised versus $175.
Peoplesfundraising VS Raise 365
Peoplesfundraising charges 1.75–2.75% per ticket, and Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% for your mission.
Peoplesfundraising and Raise 365 charge fees on every ticket sold, eating into your fundraiser before it even ends. Zeffy charges zero fees so your raffle revenue goes straight to your cause.
Peoplesfundraising and Raise 365 lock raffle tools behind paid plans and charge fees on top. Zeffy gives you raffle campaigns, donor tracking, and email tools in one place, completely free.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, raffles, ticketing, and everything else. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform running, but you keep 100% of what they give to your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in donor management, email tools, and reporting so you can track giving history, send thank-you messages, and build relationships without paying for separate software or switching between platforms.
Everything. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, memberships, CRM, and email tools at no cost. There are no paid tiers or feature upgrades to unlock.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships all at zero cost. Unlike platforms that charge 1.75-5% per transaction, you keep 100% of everything raised across all activities.
No. Zeffy combines payment processing, donor management, and email tools in one platform. You can accept payments, track donor history, and send thank-you messages without switching between multiple systems or paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
