Planning Center focuses on church management while ProDon specializes in donor databases, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Planning Center VS Pro Don
Zeffy eliminates all fees so your donor management actually saves money instead of adding monthly costs to your budget.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing and simple setup so you can start accepting donations immediately without technical barriers.
Zeffy serves all nonprofits with unlimited support so you get help when you need it, not just during business hours.
Planning Center is built for churches, not nonprofits. While it tracks giving, it lacks payment processing and charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
ProDon requires monthly subscriptions plus processing fees that eat into donations. It also lacks built-in payment processing and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy provides complete fundraising features with zero fees, keeping more money for your mission.
Yes. Unlike Planning Center's church focus or ProDon's limited payment options, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools: donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All with zero fees and donors can leave voluntary contributions.
Planning Center is built for churches, not nonprofits, while ProDon charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Traditional donor management systems like Planning Center and ProDon charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and campaign tools with zero fees, keeping more money for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
