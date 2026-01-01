Planning Center focuses on church management while StratusLive offers nonprofit CRM tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Planning Center VS Stratus Live
💰
Keep every dollar raised instead of paying $99+ monthly fees and 2.9% processing costs that eat into your mission budget
🎟️
Run auctions, raffles, and sell tickets without juggling multiple platforms or manual data entry between systems
📞
Get unlimited phone and email support for your entire team without upgrading to expensive premium plans
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with 0% platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Plus, you get integrated payment processing, email campaigns, and event tools all in one place.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees and lacks payment processing, forcing you to use multiple tools. Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing in one free platform. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our operations.
Yes. While Planning Center and StratusLive focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and membership management. You get everything needed to raise funds effectively without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Planning Center and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus card processing costs, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy offers complete donor management with built-in payment processing, email campaigns, and event tools at 0% platform fees. Track donors, process gifts, and run campaigns all in one place without monthly subscriptions.
Planning Center costs monthly fees plus card fees, while StratusLive charges $99/month plus processing costs. Both require separate tools for payments and events. Zeffy combines donor tracking, payment processing, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one free platform, so more money stays with your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
