Planning Center serves churches and Veracross focuses on private schools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Planning Center VS Veracross
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs
🎟️
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform built specifically for nonprofit fundraising
💬
Zeffy provides unlimited live chat support and training webinars designed for nonprofit teams managing donor relationships
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card processing costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management tools at zero cost - no monthly fees, no transaction charges. You keep 100% of donations.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits, with basic donation tracking and monthly subscription costs. Zeffy offers specialized nonprofit fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns and online stores - all completely free.
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly costs or transaction fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits, with basic donation tracking and monthly fees. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools designed specifically for nonprofits at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike Planning Center and Veracross, Zeffy offers peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, auctions, and raffles all in one platform. Plus, you keep 100% of donations with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
