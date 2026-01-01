Blackbaud

Zero-Fees on Transactions All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
$150/mo plus card fees per gift
Varies
3% + card fees + $99/mo minimum
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
standard payment processing fees via Stripe; charged in addition to subscription
2.99% + $0.30
Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, JCB per transaction; 3.5% + $0.30 for American Express; 1% + fee per ACH/Direct Debit transaction
Platform fees
N/A
No explicit platform fee percentage mentioned; subscription-based pricing model
$20
Starting at $20-$75 per Blackbaud NetCommunity Merchant Account
Monthly fees
$150/month
or $1,200 per year which saves 33%
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.9
N/A

Features
5/5
Very user-friendly with peer-to-peer fundraising, but limited donor management and no auctions.
N/A
Enterprise platform with powerful features but a steep learning curve and costly add-ons.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.
Donation forms with customization and recurring giving; setup often requires paid plans and IT support.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; available on paid plans.
Event management and ticketing through Altru; sold separately and often requires enterprise setup.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and activity tracking; core feature but limited on free plan.
Peer-to-peer campaigns supported but typically require higher-tier plans and technical setup.
Auctions
No auction features; platform focuses on peer-to-peer and activity-based fundraising campaigns only.
Silent and live auction tools available through Altru; require enterprise subscription and implementation.
Raffles
No raffle tools; requires third-party integration or a separate platform for prize drawings.
No built-in raffle tools; requires third-party integration or manual management outside the platform.
Online store
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.
Memberships
No membership management; designed for campaign-based fundraising rather than ongoing member relationships.
Member management available through Altru with portals, renewals, and benefits tracking; enterprise product only.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data and campaign tracking with limited CRM features compared to dedicated systems.
Enterprise donor database with wealth screening, engagement scoring, and cross-product gift tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
Campaign-specific emails and updates only; limited donor communication tools outside active campaigns.
Email campaigns via Luminate Online with templates and segmentation; sold as a separate add-on.
Payment Processing
Stripe integration with 2.9% + $0.30 fees on top of a $150 monthly subscription.
Blackbaud Merchant Services with 2.99% + $0.30 fees; must use their processor. must use their processor.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only; no ACH or native in-person payments.
Full payment options but requires separate merchant account, hardware, and extra monthly fees.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe integration and charges standard processing fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through Blackbaud Merchant Services and requires their payment processor with setup fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout for faster mobile donations.
Supports digital wallets via Blackbaud checkout, typically for organizations using the full payments suite.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported.
ACH bank transfers available via Blackbaud Merchant Services with additional monthly and per-transaction fees.
Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; requires third-party hardware and integrations.
Supports in-person payments via Blackbaud POS but requires hardware purchase and a separate merchant account.

Customer Support
4.9/5
2.9/5
Unlimited Support
Support access limited to business hours with unclear response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Enterprise-level support requires $10,000+ contracts - smaller nonprofits get basic email help with slower response times
Phone Support / Office Hours
No phone support mentioned - support appears to rely on email and chat during standard business hours
Phone support available for enterprise customers - basic plans limited to email and chat during business hours
Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - requires self-service resources for campaign setup
No regular webinar program - training and educational content limited to enterprise customers with $10,000+ contracts
Help Center
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices
Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides built for nonprofit teams
Email
Email support available but response times and availability not clearly specified on public pages
Email support with response times varying by plan tier - priority responses given to higher-paying enterprise clients
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access limited to business hours with unclear response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Enterprise-level support requires $10,000+ contracts - smaller nonprofits get basic email help with slower response times