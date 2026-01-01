Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus card fees. Blackbaud takes 2.99% on every donation plus merchant fees. Both platforms cost thousands annually while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It VS Blackbaud
Pledge It takes $150/month plus card fees. Blackbaud charges 3% plus setup costs. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and auctions with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero surprises.
Pledge It focuses on peer-to-peer only. Blackbaud sells tools separately and requires IT support. Zeffy gives you everything in one place — donations, ticketing, memberships, raffles, email, and donor tracking — so you're not juggling platforms or paying for add-ons.
Pledge It requires setup time and learning curves. Blackbaud needs implementation timelines and technical staff. Zeffy works right away — create your first form, send it out, and start raising money the same day with free support from real nonprofit experts.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at zero cost. Plus, our tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team take payments from their phone. Pledge It doesn't support ACH transfers, and Blackbaud requires hardware purchases and separate merchant account setup.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every organization. Pledge It limits support to business hours with unclear response times. Blackbaud reserves phone support and dedicated onboarding for enterprise customers paying $10,000+ annually.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, monthly costs, or processing fees. Pledge It charges $150/month plus 2.9% transaction fees. Blackbaud charges 2.99-3.5% on every donation plus merchant account fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform. Pledge It focuses mainly on peer-to-peer campaigns. Blackbaud sells these as separate products requiring enterprise contracts.
Absolutely. Zeffy is built for small teams with no tech background. Create forms in minutes and start fundraising the same day with free support included. Pledge It and Blackbaud require technical setup, training, and often paid consultants to get started.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
