Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Raise 365 takes 8% total fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $4,000+ on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It VS Raise 365
Pledge It charges $150 a month plus transaction fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of what your community gives.
Pledge It locks ticketing and raffles behind paid plans. Raise 365 charges extra for key features. Zeffy gives you everything — donations, events, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer — with zero fees.
Pledge It focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns. Raise 365 offers limited tools outside recurring giving. Zeffy gives you donor management, email campaigns, memberships, and event ticketing in one platform — all free.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Pledge It doesn't support ACH for recurring gifts, and Raise 365 only offers limited payment options without digital wallets.
Zeffy provides free live chat, email, phone support, and regular webinars with real humans who understand nonprofits. Other platforms limit support to business hours with unclear response times and no nonprofit expertise.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, no monthly costs, and no processing fees. Pledge It charges $150/month plus transaction fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, donation forms, event ticketing, memberships, auctions, and raffles at no cost. Other platforms charge monthly fees or lock features behind paid plans.
Absolutely. Zeffy is built for small teams with no tech background. Create forms in minutes, customize your branding, and start accepting donations the same day without training or setup fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
