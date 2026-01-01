Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus transaction fees. RallyUp takes up to 6.9% per donation — $6,900 on every $100,000 raised going to software, not your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It VS RallyUp
Pledge It charges $150/month plus card fees and RallyUp takes up to 6.9% per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Pledge It focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns and RallyUp locks most tools behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, memberships, auctions, raffles, and donor management with zero fees and no upgrades required.
Pledge It offers limited support hours and RallyUp slows down during peak seasons. Zeffy's team responds in under 6 hours with real fundraising expertise through live chat, email, and phone support.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, no monthly costs, and no processing fees. Pledge It charges $150/month plus transaction fees. RallyUp takes 2.9-6.9% platform fees plus processing fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, memberships, auctions, and raffles at no cost. Other platforms require paid plans for most features or charge platform fees on every transaction.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, phone support, and regular webinars with fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours. Other platforms limit support to business hours with slower response times and no nonprofit-specific expertise.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. You can even take payments in-person with our tap-to-pay app. Pledge It doesn't support ACH transfers, and RallyUp limits digital wallets to online donations only.
Never. Zeffy gives you full access to donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM forever. Pledge It locks most tools behind paid plans, and RallyUp charges up to 6.9% platform fees for advanced features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
