Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus transaction fees. Tithely takes 2.9% on every donation. Both cost thousands yearly — $1,500+ on $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It VS Tithely
Pledge It takes $150 per month plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Pledge It focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns. Tithely was built for churches. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, memberships, auctions, raffles, CRM, and email in one platform — so you can fundraise year-round without juggling tools or paying monthly fees.
Tithely's features and support are designed for faith communities. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, advocacy groups, and any mission — with tools and guidance built for nonprofits, not just churches.
Yes. Zeffy lets you import your donor list and giving history so you can keep building relationships without starting over. Your supporters won't notice the switch, but you'll keep 100% of every donation instead of losing money to fees.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, online stores, and donor CRM — all fee-free. Pledge It and Tithely charge extra for these tools or don't offer them at all.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, no monthly costs, and no processing fees. Pledge It charges $150 per month plus 2.9% transaction fees. Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees up to $119. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM in one free platform. Pledge It focuses mainly on peer-to-peer campaigns and charges for advanced features. Tithely was built for churches and requires paid plans for most fundraising tools.
Absolutely. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, advocacy groups, and any nonprofit mission. Unlike Pledge It's campaign focus or Tithely's church-specific tools, Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and donor management for year-round fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
