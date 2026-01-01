Tithely

Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies - $150/mo plus card fees per gift
Varies - 2.9% plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction via Stripe (standard payment processing fees charged in addition to subscription)
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for most cards; 3.5% + $0.30 for American Express; 1% + $0.30 for ACH/bank transfers

Platform fees
N/A - No explicit platform fee percentage mentioned; subscription-based pricing model
$0 - No platform fees for Free Giving; Optional paid plans available

Monthly fees
$150/month - Starting at $150/month or $1,200 per year (saves 33%)
$0 - Starting at $0/month for Free Giving; Text-to-Give: $19/month; Giving + Church Management: $72/month; All Access: $119/month

Value for money
4.9
4.7

Features
5/5 - Campaign-focused platform with limited tools; ticketing and donor management require paid plans.
4.5/5 - Built for churches, not nonprofits; lacks auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and membership features.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give; designed for churches rather than nonprofits.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools available on paid plans only. Event registration available on higher-tier plans; requires a paid subscription.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and activity tracking; limited on the free plan.
No peer-to-peer fundraising; focused on direct church giving.

Auctions No auction features; platform focuses on peer-to-peer and activity-based fundraising.
No auction features; focused on church giving and event ticketing.

Raffles
No raffle tools; requires third-party integration for prize drawings. No raffle tools; requires a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.

Online store
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.

Memberships No membership management; designed for campaign-based fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
Church member directory and groups but lacks membership tiers, recurring billing, or a self-service portal.

Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data and campaign tracking; limited CRM features compared to dedicated systems. Church member database with giving history and attendance tracking; designed for churches, not nonprofits.

Emails & Newsletter
Campaign-specific emails and updates; limited donor communication tools outside active campaigns.
Basic church communication tools with limited templates and automation for donor engagement.

Payment Processing
Stripe integration; charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus a $150 monthly subscription. Tithe.ly Payments with text-to-give and kiosk options for in-person giving. charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus a $150 monthly subscription.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Tithe.ly Payments with text-to-give and kiosk options for in-person giving.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only; no ACH or native in-person payments.
Cards, digital wallets, and ACH supported; in-person payments require a separate app.

Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through Stripe integration with standard processing fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through Stripe integration, charging 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Apple Pay and Google Pay supported through Stripe Checkout for faster mobile donations.
Apple Pay and Google Pay supported through Stripe Checkout on donation forms.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported for recurring pledges.
ACH bank transfers available for recurring giving, with fees as low as 1% + 30¢ on larger donations.

Tap to Pay App
Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware for events and galas.
In-person payments not supported natively; requires a separate app for mobile card readers and cash tracking.

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.7/5

Unlimited Support
Support access limited to business hours with unclear response times - no dedicated nonprofit team Support available on all plans but church-focused - faith-based resources with limited guidance for secular nonprofits

Phone Support / Office Hours
No phone support mentioned - support appears to rely on email and chat during standard business hours Phone support available during business hours, primarily staffed for church operations and giving workflows

Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - requires self-service resources for campaign setup No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - church-specific content with limited secular guidance

Help Center
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices Complete resource library with step-by-step guides but church-focused - limited guidance for secular nonprofits

Email
Email support available but response times and availability not clearly specified on public pages Email support with response times varying by plan tier - faster response for higher-paid subscribers

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access limited to business hours with unclear response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Church-focused support team with limited guidance for secular nonprofits and mission-driven organizations