Print Your Cause and Printful help you sell custom merchandise, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised through your campaigns stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Print Your Cause VS Printful
Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees from every merchandise sale. Printful charges product costs plus shipping. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of proceeds for your mission.
Print Your Cause and Printful only handle merchandise sales. You need separate tools for donations, events, and donor management. Zeffy combines everything in one platform.
eCommerce platforms focus on selling products, not building donor relationships. Zeffy includes donor management, email tools, and fundraising analytics to grow your support base.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and merchandise sales all in one platform with zero fees. Print your cause and Printful charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs, eating into your fundraising revenue.
Yes. While Print your cause and Printful only handle merchandise, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. You get everything your nonprofit needs in one place instead of juggling multiple platforms.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Print your cause takes 5% plus card processing fees from every sale. Printful charges per-transaction fees plus product costs. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, so more of your fundraising revenue stays with your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during business hours, plus a comprehensive help center. Print your cause and Printful limit support to business hours only with slower response times, leaving you stuck when urgent fundraising needs arise.
Zeffy grows with your nonprofit. Start with merchandise, then add donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns as needed. Print your cause and Printful only handle merchandise, forcing you to find and pay for separate platforms as your fundraising expands.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
