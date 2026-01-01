Printful and Shift4Shop help you sell merchandise online, but transaction fees and monthly costs can eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your supporters stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Printful VS Shift 4 Shop
💯
Printful and Shift4Shop charge product costs plus monthly fees or transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and merchandise revenue stays with your mission.
🛍️
Printful only handles merchandise while Shift4Shop charges monthly fees for basic features. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, and merchandise sales with no platform costs.
☎️
Printful offers limited email support and Shift4Shop restricts phone access. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls during office hours at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat at no cost. While Printful limits support by plan tier and Shift4Shop only provides business-hour phone support, Zeffy gives you the help you need without extra fees.
eCommerce platforms like Printful and Shift4Shop are built for selling products, not raising funds. Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits with donations, events, and donor management - all 100% free with no monthly or transaction fees.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. While Printful and Shift4Shop charge fees that eat into your funds, Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly costs or transaction fees. You keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Unlike Printful (merchandise only) or Shift4Shop (basic eCommerce), Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management all in one platform designed for your nonprofit's needs.
Zeffy is completely free while Shift4Shop charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, and Printful takes product and shipping fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript