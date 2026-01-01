Printful and Squarespace help you sell merchandise online, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and online stores with zero fees — so every dollar from merchandise sales and donations stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Printful VS Squarespace
Printful and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and merchandise revenue stays with your mission.
Printful and Squarespace focus on selling products, not raising funds. Zeffy offers donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management built for nonprofits.
Printful and Squarespace limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering donations, events, memberships, and online stores with zero fees. Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds while donors can leave voluntary contributions.
No. Printful only handles merchandise sales, while Squarespace requires third-party apps for donations and lacks peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one platform: donations, events, auctions, raffles, and stores.
Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar raised. Squarespace charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, while Printful adds product costs on top of platform fees. For a nonprofit raising $10,000, that's $290+ saved with Zeffy.
Printful only handles merchandise sales and requires separate tools for donations, events, and member management. Squarespace needs third-party apps for donations and lacks peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy provides all nonprofit fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform.
Squarespace charges monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs. Printful adds product and shipping costs on top of platform fees. Both require expensive third-party apps for donations. Zeffy charges zero fees, keeping 100% of your funds.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
