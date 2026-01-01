ProDon and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Pro Don VS E Tapestry
ProDon and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of what you raise.
ProDon and eTapestry focus only on donor management. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, events, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
ProDon and eTapestry require technical training and complex setups. Zeffy works right away with simple tools that make your small team look professional.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While ProDon and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, gift management, and reporting at no cost to your organization.
ProDon and eTapestry charge monthly subscription fees plus processing costs on every donation. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction charges. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes. Unlike ProDon and eTapestry which focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions - all integrated with your donor database at zero cost.
Zeffy tracks donors, gifts, and relationships just like ProDon and eTapestry, but without monthly fees or transaction costs. You get the same donor insights and reporting, plus integrated fundraising tools that work together seamlessly.
Unlike ProDon and eTapestry that only handle donor data, Zeffy grows with you. Add events, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auctions - all connected to your donor records without switching platforms or paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
