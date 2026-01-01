ProDon and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pro Don VS Zoho CRM
🆓
ProDon and Zoho CRM charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donation dollars stay with your mission.
🎯
ProDon and Zoho CRM track donors but can't process donations. Zeffy handles everything from donation forms to thank-you emails in one place.
🔗
ProDon and Zoho CRM require third-party tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, and ticketing with no extra costs.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While ProDon and Zoho CRM track donors, they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs and lack built-in payment processing. Zeffy gives you complete donor records plus free donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
ProDon charges monthly software fees plus processing costs on every donation. Zoho CRM costs $20 per user monthly plus add-on expenses. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction charges. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy tracks donors, manages communications, and generates reports like traditional CRMs. But we also process donations, sell event tickets, run auctions, and manage memberships. You get donor management and fundraising tools in one free platform.
Zeffy tracks donors, manages relationships, and generates reports just like ProDon and Zoho CRM. But we also process donations, run events, and handle memberships in one platform. No monthly software fees or transaction charges means more money stays with your cause.
ProDon charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zoho CRM costs $20 per user monthly plus add-ons. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with built-in fundraising tools at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
