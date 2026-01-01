Raise 365 takes 8% total fees on every donation. GivingFuel charges 2% plus monthly fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $800 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS GivingFuel
💯
GivingFuel takes 2% plus $9 to $299 per month, Raise 365 charges 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser stays at $1,000 without doing the math or choosing a tier.
🆓
GivingFuel restricts ticketing and peer-to-peer to premium plans, Raise 365 locks raffles and advanced tools behind upgrades. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one place with no paywalls or add-ons.
☎️
GivingFuel reserves phone support for higher-tier subscribers, Raise 365 provides limited help with slow response times. Zeffy offers real humans via live chat, email, and phone for every nonprofit, no plan required.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management right away. No feature gates or upgrade requirements.
Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Our tools are built for small teams with no tech experience or setup calls required.
Most all-in-one platforms take platform fees plus processing costs because they're built for profit. Zeffy covers all costs so nonprofits keep 100% of donations. We believe your mission deserves every dollar.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores at no cost. Other platforms charge extra for these features or don't offer them at all, forcing you to juggle multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
