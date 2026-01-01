Raise 365 takes $800 from every $10,000 raised. Mightycause takes $229. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS Mightycause
💸
Raise 365 takes 8% off every gift and Mightycause charges 2% per donation. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000, no math required.
🎟️
Raise 365 requires a paid upgrade to run raffles and Mightycause has no raffle tools at all. Zeffy gives you compliant online raffles, 50/50 draws, and ticket tracking at zero cost.
🛒
Raise 365 and Mightycause need separate platforms for auctions, merchandise sales, and memberships. Zeffy includes auctions, stores, and membership management in one place, completely free.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and payments. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores at no cost. No upgrades or hidden fees to access features that other platforms lock behind paid tiers.
Our support team answers questions by email and chat within hours, not days. You'll also find step-by-step guides in our help center and free webinars — all at no cost.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform at zero cost. Unlike competitors that charge fees or require paid upgrades for key features, you get everything free.
Zeffy covers all processing and platform costs so you keep 100% of donations. Other platforms take 2-8% in fees, meaning you lose $200-800 on every $10,000 raised. With Zeffy, that money stays with your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript