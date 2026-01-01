Raise 365 takes $800 from every $10,000 raised. Raisely takes $400. Both charge fees that eat into your mission — compare which platform costs less.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS Raisely
Raise 365's 5% platform fee plus 2.9% + $0.30 processing costs take $80 from every $1,000 raised. Raisely charges 4% or requires a $99/month subscription to unlock full features. Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees so your $1,000 fundraiser stays at $1,000, no math required.
Raise 365 limits raffles and ticketing to paid plans, while Raisely requires $99/month to access peer-to-peer tools and event registration. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, CRM, and email in one free platform — no upgrades, no paywalls, no trade-offs.
Raise 365 offers limited help resources and slow support, while Raisely reserves priority assistance for paid customers starting at $99/month. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free access to live chat, email, phone support, and a full help center — no tiers, no waiting, just real help from people who understand your mission.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership dues. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management at no cost. No monthly subscriptions or feature upgrades required.
Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Our tools are built for small teams with no tech experience required and free support available.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at zero cost. Both Raise 365 and Raisely require paid upgrades or don't offer these features at all.
Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of donations. Platforms like Raise 365 and Raisely take 4-8% total, meaning you lose $40-80 on every $1,000 raised.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
