Raise 365 charges 5% platform fee plus 2.9% processing. RallyUp charges up to 6.9% depending on campaign type. Both take significant cuts from donations.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS Rally Up
🆓
RallyUp charges up to 6.9% per transaction and Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
🔓
RallyUp requires paid upgrades for raffles and ticketing, Raise 365 gates key tools behind plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and auctions in one place with zero fees.
🤝
RallyUp's support slows during peak seasons and Raise 365's team lacks nonprofit expertise. Zeffy's fundraising experts respond in under 6 hours and understand your mission.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, event tickets, raffle sales, and membership dues. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at no cost. No paid plans or feature restrictions — everything is free for every nonprofit.
Our support team responds in under 6 hours on average through live chat, email, and phone. We're fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work, not generic customer service reps.
Yes. Run unlimited donation campaigns, events, raffles, and auctions with zero platform fees. While Raise 365 and RallyUp charge 5-8% per transaction, Zeffy keeps 100% of every dollar raised.
Our team responds in under 6 hours with real fundraising expertise. Unlike competitors with limited support hours, we provide live chat, email, and phone help whenever you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript