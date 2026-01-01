Raise 365 charges 5% platform fees plus 2.9% processing. Snowball charges 2.5% plus $549 annually. Both take thousands from your mission — compare the real costs.
Raise 365 VS Snowball Fundraising
Raise 365 and Snowball take up to 8% off every ticket sold through platform fees and processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps every dollar for your mission.
Raise 365 and Snowball lock key features like ticketing and auctions behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you raffles, donations, events, email, and donor CRM in one place, free from day one.
Raise 365 and Snowball offer limited support with slow response times during peak fundraising seasons. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2–6 business hours with free office hours and jargon-free help built for small teams.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and raffle proceeds. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation forms at no cost. No upgrades or hidden fees to access the tools you need.
Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond to emails in 2–6 business hours. You also get free live chat, phone support, and a help center built for small teams who need answers fast.
Yes. Zeffy's team helps you import your donor database and campaign history at no extra cost. You'll keep all your giving records, contact details, and supporter information intact.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, tap-to-pay, and all payment methods from day one. Unlike other platforms that charge extra or require upgrades, everything is free forever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
